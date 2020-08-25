StockMarketWire.com - Mining company NQ Minerals said it planned to start exploration work at the Hellyer project in Tasmania, Australia, breaking a 10-year hiatus.
NQ was currently producing lead and zinc concentrates, with significant gold and silver credits, by reclaiming tailings generated from the former mining operations at Hellyer.
Underground mining ceased at the project in 2012
The company said it could re-start exploration with the benefit of more advanced,specifically more powerful geophysical techniques.
It said it had commenced a systematic review of targets, focused initially on prioirty areas close to known deposits and existing mine infrastructure.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
