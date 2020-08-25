StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said an exploration programme would commence shortly at the Silver Peak project in British Columbia, Canada.
The company had last week secured an option to acquire 30% of the project, with a 30-day exclusive due diligence period.
The exploration programme would gather further information and assist in an assessment of project prospectivity and potential.
'The work programme includes various elements but is centred on channel sampling at close intervals perpendicular to the existing known high-grade veins and grab samples from a main target area between the lower elevations and the Victoria Adit,' Power Metal said.
'The work will also include enhancement of road accessibility to the exploration area, and the collation of detailed photographic and video evidence of the project area for cross referencing to existing project technical information.'
At 9:46am: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
