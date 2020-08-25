StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Eurasia Mining said that the Monchetundra Flanks license had been approved by the regional licensing body, SevZapNedra, in Russia.
Eurasia Mining, an operator of the Monchetundra project - comprising two predominantly palladium open pit deposits close to the town of Monchegorsk on the Kola Peninsula - said the approval of the Monchetundra Flanks license marked an important milestone for the company.
At 9:49am: [LON:EUA] Eurasia Mining PLC share price was +1.75p at 27.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
