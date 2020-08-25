StockMarketWire.com - Natural resource exploration and development company Corcel said it had completed the field programme at the Dempster vanadium project in the Yukon, Canada.
Rock and soil samples collected during the programme had been submitted to the lab in Canada, and were now being analysed, the company said.
'The results of the programme and the lab analysis of the sampling will be announced in due course, likely during September,' the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:CRCL] Caracal Energy Inc. share price was 0p at 1.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
