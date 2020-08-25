FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 206.15 +4.49% Aveva Group 4470.50 +3.20% Whitbread 2443.50 +3.10% Gvc Holdings 794.70 +3.05% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4429.00 +2.93% Persimmon 2642.00 -1.71% Rio Tinto 4663.75 -1.41% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8687.00 -1.40% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4506.00 -1.18% Anglo American 1888.40 -0.94% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 57.30 +4.87% Playtech 371.60 +4.68% Carnival 1027.00 +4.24% Equiniti Group 115.90 +4.23% Easyjet 619.90 +3.94% Fisher (James) & Sons 1167.00 -5.12% Hill & Smith Holdings 1225.00 -2.78% Bellway 2320.00 -2.48% Marshalls 633.00 -2.24% Mitchells & Butlers 161.90 -2.00% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 57.30 +4.87% Playtech 371.60 +4.68% International Consolidated Airlines 206.15 +4.49% Carnival 1027.00 +4.24% Equiniti Group 115.90 +4.23% Fisher (James) & Sons 1167.00 -5.12% Hill & Smith Holdings 1225.00 -2.78% Bellway 2320.00 -2.48% Marshalls 633.00 -2.24% Mitchells & Butlers 161.90 -2.00% AIM Heavitree Brewery 285.00 +46.15% Heavitree Brewery 430.00 +32.31% Petroneft Resources 0.68 +17.39% Polo Resources Limited 1.40 +16.67% Next Fifteen Communications Group 429.50 +16.40% Anglesey Mining 1.80 -12.20% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.90 -10.80% Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 -9.76% IDE Group Holdings 2.25 -9.09% Premier African Minerals 0.06 -8.73% Overall Market Heavitree Brewery 285.00 +46.15% Heavitree Brewery 430.00 +32.31% Petroneft Resources 0.68 +17.39% Polo Resources Limited 1.40 +16.67% Next Fifteen Communications Group 429.50 +16.40% Anglesey Mining 1.80 -12.20% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.90 -10.80% Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 -9.76% IDE Group Holdings 2.25 -9.09% Premier African Minerals 0.06 -8.73%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -