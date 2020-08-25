StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      206.15       +4.49%
Aveva Group                             4470.50       +3.20%
Whitbread                               2443.50       +3.10%
Gvc Holdings                             794.70       +3.05%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4429.00       +2.93%
Persimmon                               2642.00       -1.71%
Rio Tinto                               4663.75       -1.41%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8687.00       -1.40%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4506.00       -1.18%
Anglo American                          1888.40       -0.94%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           57.30       +4.87%
Playtech                                 371.60       +4.68%
Carnival                                1027.00       +4.24%
Equiniti Group                           115.90       +4.23%
Easyjet                                  619.90       +3.94%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1167.00       -5.12%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1225.00       -2.78%
Bellway                                 2320.00       -2.48%
Marshalls                                633.00       -2.24%
Mitchells & Butlers                      161.90       -2.00%

FTSE 350
AIM
Heavitree Brewery                        285.00      +46.15%
Heavitree Brewery                        430.00      +32.31%
Petroneft Resources                        0.68      +17.39%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.40      +16.67%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        429.50      +16.40%
Anglesey Mining                            1.80      -12.20%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.90      -10.80%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.18       -9.76%
IDE Group Holdings                         2.25       -9.09%
Premier African Minerals                   0.06       -8.73%

Overall Market
