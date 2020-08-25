StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             4518.00       +4.29%
International Consolidated Airlines      205.70       +4.26%
Gvc Holdings                             801.60       +3.94%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4426.00       +2.86%
Whitbread                               2437.50       +2.85%
Persimmon                               2624.50       -2.36%
Barratt Developments                     515.50       -2.00%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4482.50       -1.70%
Taylor Wimpey                            119.98       -1.29%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8711.00       -1.12%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           58.28       +6.66%
Equiniti Group                           116.20       +4.50%
Easyjet                                  620.50       +4.04%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                165.40       +3.12%
Wh Smith                                1047.00       +2.95%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1166.00       -5.20%
Bellway                                 2294.50       -3.55%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1221.00       -3.10%
Oxford Instruments                      1583.00       -2.88%
Mitchells & Butlers                      160.50       -2.85%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           58.28       +6.66%
Equiniti Group                           116.20       +4.50%
Aveva Group                             4518.00       +4.29%
International Consolidated Airlines      205.70       +4.26%
Easyjet                                  620.50       +4.04%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1166.00       -5.20%
Bellway                                 2294.50       -3.55%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1221.00       -3.10%
Oxford Instruments                      1583.00       -2.88%
Mitchells & Butlers                      160.50       -2.85%

AIM
Heavitree Brewery                        335.00      +71.79%
Heavitree Brewery                        450.00      +38.46%
Petroneft Resources                        0.68      +17.39%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        433.00      +17.34%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.13      +15.56%
Anglesey Mining                            1.75      -14.63%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.88      -11.74%
Sensyne Health  Ord 10p                   53.50      -11.57%
Creightons                                48.00      -11.11%
Modern Water                               2.88      -10.16%

Overall Market
Heavitree Brewery                        335.00      +71.79%
Heavitree Brewery                        450.00      +38.46%
Petroneft Resources                        0.68      +17.39%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        433.00      +17.34%
Theworks.co.uk  Ord 1p                    25.60      +16.36%
Anglesey Mining                            1.75      -14.63%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.88      -11.74%
Sensyne Health  Ord 10p                   53.50      -11.57%
Creightons                                48.00      -11.11%
Modern Water                               2.88      -10.16%