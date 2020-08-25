FTSE 100 Aveva Group 4518.00 +4.29% International Consolidated Airlines 205.70 +4.26% Gvc Holdings 801.60 +3.94% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4426.00 +2.86% Whitbread 2437.50 +2.85% Persimmon 2624.50 -2.36% Barratt Developments 515.50 -2.00% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4482.50 -1.70% Taylor Wimpey 119.98 -1.29% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8711.00 -1.12% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 58.28 +6.66% Equiniti Group 116.20 +4.50% Easyjet 620.50 +4.04% Apax Global Alpha Limited 165.40 +3.12% Wh Smith 1047.00 +2.95% Fisher (James) & Sons 1166.00 -5.20% Bellway 2294.50 -3.55% Hill & Smith Holdings 1221.00 -3.10% Oxford Instruments 1583.00 -2.88% Mitchells & Butlers 160.50 -2.85% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 58.28 +6.66% Equiniti Group 116.20 +4.50% Aveva Group 4518.00 +4.29% International Consolidated Airlines 205.70 +4.26% Easyjet 620.50 +4.04% Fisher (James) & Sons 1166.00 -5.20% Bellway 2294.50 -3.55% Hill & Smith Holdings 1221.00 -3.10% Oxford Instruments 1583.00 -2.88% Mitchells & Butlers 160.50 -2.85% AIM Heavitree Brewery 335.00 +71.79% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Petroneft Resources 0.68 +17.39% Next Fifteen Communications Group 433.00 +17.34% Alba Mineral Resources 0.13 +15.56% Anglesey Mining 1.75 -14.63% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.88 -11.74% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 53.50 -11.57% Creightons 48.00 -11.11% Modern Water 2.88 -10.16% Overall Market Heavitree Brewery 335.00 +71.79% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Petroneft Resources 0.68 +17.39% Next Fifteen Communications Group 433.00 +17.34% Theworks.co.uk Ord 1p 25.60 +16.36% Anglesey Mining 1.75 -14.63% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.88 -11.74% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 53.50 -11.57% Creightons 48.00 -11.11% Modern Water 2.88 -10.16%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -