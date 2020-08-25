StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             4552.50       +5.09%
International Consolidated Airlines      205.80       +4.31%
Gvc Holdings                             799.60       +3.68%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4421.50       +2.75%
Burberry Group                          1441.00       +2.67%
Persimmon                               2642.50       -1.69%
Barratt Developments                     517.20       -1.67%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8709.00       -1.15%
Rio Tinto                               4685.50       -0.95%
Segro                                    956.00       -0.83%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           59.34       +8.60%
Equiniti Group                           117.40       +5.58%
Pershing Square Holdings                2030.00       +4.10%
Carnival                                1018.50       +3.38%
Easyjet                                  616.30       +3.34%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1166.00       -5.20%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1214.00       -3.65%
Mitchells & Butlers                      159.70       -3.33%
Bellway                                 2300.00       -3.32%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 188.35       -2.61%

FTSE 350
AIM
Overall Market
Netscientific                             67.50     +881.82%
Heavitree Brewery                        305.00      +56.41%
Heavitree Brewery                        450.00      +38.46%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        440.50      +19.38%
Arrow Global Group                        94.45      +18.21%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.17      -14.63%
Anglesey Mining                            1.80      -12.20%
Strategic Minerals                         0.38      -11.76%
Sensyne Health  Ord 10p                   53.50      -11.57%
Zenith Energy                              0.47       -9.52%