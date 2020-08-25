FTSE 100 Aveva Group 4552.50 +5.09% International Consolidated Airlines 205.80 +4.31% Gvc Holdings 799.60 +3.68% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4421.50 +2.75% Burberry Group 1441.00 +2.67% Persimmon 2642.50 -1.69% Barratt Developments 517.20 -1.67% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8709.00 -1.15% Rio Tinto 4685.50 -0.95% Segro 956.00 -0.83% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 59.34 +8.60% Equiniti Group 117.40 +5.58% Pershing Square Holdings 2030.00 +4.10% Carnival 1018.50 +3.38% Easyjet 616.30 +3.34% Fisher (James) & Sons 1166.00 -5.20% Hill & Smith Holdings 1214.00 -3.65% Mitchells & Butlers 159.70 -3.33% Bellway 2300.00 -3.32% Crest Nicholson Holdings 188.35 -2.61% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 59.34 +8.60% Equiniti Group 117.40 +5.58% Aveva Group 4552.50 +5.09% International Consolidated Airlines 205.80 +4.31% Pershing Square Holdings 2030.00 +4.10% Fisher (James) & Sons 1166.00 -5.20% Hill & Smith Holdings 1214.00 -3.65% Mitchells & Butlers 159.70 -3.33% Bellway 2300.00 -3.32% Crest Nicholson Holdings 188.35 -2.61% AIM Netscientific 67.50 +881.82% Heavitree Brewery 305.00 +56.41% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Next Fifteen Communications Group 440.50 +19.38% Petroneft Resources 0.68 +17.39% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 -14.63% Anglesey Mining 1.80 -12.20% Strategic Minerals 0.38 -11.76% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 53.50 -11.57% Zenith Energy 0.47 -9.52% Overall Market Netscientific 67.50 +881.82% Heavitree Brewery 305.00 +56.41% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Next Fifteen Communications Group 440.50 +19.38% Arrow Global Group 94.45 +18.21% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 -14.63% Anglesey Mining 1.80 -12.20% Strategic Minerals 0.38 -11.76% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 53.50 -11.57% Zenith Energy 0.47 -9.52%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -