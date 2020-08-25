FTSE 100 Aveva Group 4569.50 +5.48% International Consolidated Airlines 206.05 +4.43% Gvc Holdings 803.90 +4.24% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4437.00 +3.11% Whitbread 2434.50 +2.72% Barratt Developments 518.60 -1.41% Rio Tinto 4672.00 -1.24% Pearson 578.80 -1.23% Standard Chartered 394.25 -1.12% Crh 3005.00 -1.05% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 60.28 +10.32% Equiniti Group 118.00 +6.12% Firstgroup 42.14 +5.14% Virgin Money UK 94.12 +4.21% Pershing Square Holdings 2027.50 +3.97% Fisher (James) & Sons 1159.00 -5.77% Hill & Smith Holdings 1217.00 -3.41% Mitchells & Butlers 159.90 -3.21% Workspace Group 553.25 -3.02% Capital & Counties Properties 122.90 -2.46% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 60.28 +10.32% Equiniti Group 118.00 +6.12% Aveva Group 4569.50 +5.48% Firstgroup 42.14 +5.14% International Consolidated Airlines 206.05 +4.43% Fisher (James) & Sons 1159.00 -5.77% Hill & Smith Holdings 1217.00 -3.41% Mitchells & Butlers 159.90 -3.21% Workspace Group 553.25 -3.02% Capital & Counties Properties 122.90 -2.46% AIM Netscientific 67.50 +881.82% Heavitree Brewery 305.00 +56.41% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 +28.89% Next Fifteen Communications Group 440.50 +19.38% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 -14.63% All Asia Asset Capital 4.70 -13.76% Integumen Ord 1p 4.15 -11.70% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 54.00 -10.74% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.92 -9.86% Overall Market Netscientific 67.50 +881.82% Heavitree Brewery 305.00 +56.41% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 +28.89% Next Fifteen Communications Group 440.50 +19.38% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 -14.63% All Asia Asset Capital 4.70 -13.76% Integumen Ord 1p 4.15 -11.70% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 54.00 -10.74% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.92 -9.86%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -