StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             4569.50       +5.48%
International Consolidated Airlines      206.05       +4.43%
Gvc Holdings                             803.90       +4.24%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4437.00       +3.11%
Whitbread                               2434.50       +2.72%
Barratt Developments                     518.60       -1.41%
Rio Tinto                               4672.00       -1.24%
Pearson                                  578.80       -1.23%
Standard Chartered                       394.25       -1.12%
Crh                                     3005.00       -1.05%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           60.28      +10.32%
Equiniti Group                           118.00       +6.12%
Firstgroup                                42.14       +5.14%
Virgin Money UK                           94.12       +4.21%
Pershing Square Holdings                2027.50       +3.97%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1159.00       -5.77%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1217.00       -3.41%
Mitchells & Butlers                      159.90       -3.21%
Workspace Group                          553.25       -3.02%
Capital & Counties Properties            122.90       -2.46%

FTSE 350
AIM
Netscientific                             67.50     +881.82%
Heavitree Brewery                        305.00      +56.41%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.14      +28.89%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        440.50      +19.38%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.17      -14.63%
All Asia Asset Capital                     4.70      -13.76%
Integumen  Ord 1p                          4.15      -11.70%
Sensyne Health  Ord 10p                   54.00      -10.74%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.92       -9.86%

Overall Market
