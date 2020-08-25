StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said its Cunard luxury brand would extend a pause in operations for liners including Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.
The freeze had been extended from November until 25 March for Queen Elizabeth until, 18 April for Queen Mary 2 and until 16 May for Queen Victoria.
In addition, all of Queen Elizabeth's sailings due to depart between 26 March and 13 December 13 in and around Australia, Japan and Alaska would be cancelled.
Those voyages would be replaced with a programme of shorter duration European holidays ranging from three to 14 nights, departing from Southampton.
'We are so sorry to all those guests who were due to sail on any of the cancelled voyages and for the disappointment this news will cause,' Cunard president Simon Palethorpe said.
'After very careful consideration and reviewing the latest guidance, we simply do not feel it would be sensible to start sailing again with our current schedule so we have reviewed future itineraries.'
"Queen Elizabeth has returned to the UK and with ongoing uncertainty over the re-opening of many ports and countries, it is sadly not practical to continue her planned itineraries for 2021.'
At 1:16pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +37.8p at 1023p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: