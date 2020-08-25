StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Alien Metals said it had identified maiden exploration targets at its Hamersley iron ore projects in Australia.
The plans were based on a data review of the tenements, which covered large areas of sediment prospective for deposits of high-grade direct shipping iron ore, the company said.
Five priority prospects had been selected for follow-up field exploration, it added.
'The company is extremely pleased with the results and findings of the detailed data compilation, which helped identify maiden exploration targets for the Brockman Iron and Hancock Ranges projects,' technical director Bill Brodie Good said.
'The field work undertaken last year replicated the high-grade DSO results previously recorded at the projects; our next objectives are to carry-out further exploration work, including a maiden drilling programme, to convert the exploration targets into JORC resources.'
At 1:38pm: [LON:UFO] share price was +0.06p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
