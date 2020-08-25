StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said it had sold part of its stake in Norseman Capital for proceeds of around A$258k.
The sale came as Norseman gained approval to list on the TSX-V exchange in Canada, secured its first interest in an exploration project and raised C$450k.
'These activities by Norseman have resulted in an appreciation of the Norseman share price and taking this opportunity Mosman has sold 1.25m shares in Norseman in the market,' Mosman Oil and Gas said.
It had retained 0.51m shares in Norseman.
Mosman Oil and Gas said the sale proceeds would boost its cash reserves and be applied to its growth strategy.
At 1:44pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.01p at 0.19p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: