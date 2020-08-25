FTSE 100 Aveva Group 4584.50 +5.83% International Consolidated Airlines 206.60 +4.71% Gvc Holdings 803.90 +4.24% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4452.50 +3.47% Ocado Group 2514.00 +2.74% Standard Chartered 392.25 -1.62% Anglo American 1878.70 -1.45% Rio Tinto 4664.00 -1.41% Crh 2999.50 -1.23% Pearson 579.20 -1.16% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 60.96 +11.57% Equiniti Group 119.50 +7.46% Firstgroup 41.79 +4.27% Carnival 1022.50 +3.79% Pershing Square Holdings 2022.50 +3.72% Fisher (James) & Sons 1145.00 -6.91% Mitchells & Butlers 158.60 -4.00% Hill & Smith Holdings 1212.00 -3.81% Calisen 160.60 -3.05% Capital & Counties Properties 122.20 -3.02% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 60.96 +11.57% Equiniti Group 119.50 +7.46% Aveva Group 4584.50 +5.83% International Consolidated Airlines 206.60 +4.71% Firstgroup 41.79 +4.27% Fisher (James) & Sons 1145.00 -6.91% Mitchells & Butlers 158.60 -4.00% Hill & Smith Holdings 1212.00 -3.81% Calisen 160.60 -3.05% Capital & Counties Properties 122.20 -3.02% AIM Netscientific 65.00 +845.45% Heavitree Brewery 305.00 +56.41% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 +28.89% Next Fifteen Communications Group 440.50 +19.38% All Asia Asset Capital 4.65 -14.68% Quadrise Fuels International 3.25 -13.33% CAP-XX 4.15 -10.75% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.91 -10.33% Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 -9.76% Overall Market Netscientific 65.00 +845.45% Heavitree Brewery 305.00 +56.41% Heavitree Brewery 450.00 +38.46% Alba Mineral Resources 0.14 +28.89% Arrow Global Group 98.95 +23.84% All Asia Asset Capital 4.65 -14.68% Quadrise Fuels International 3.25 -13.33% CAP-XX 4.15 -10.75% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.91 -10.33% Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 -9.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -