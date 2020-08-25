StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             4584.50       +5.83%
International Consolidated Airlines      206.60       +4.71%
Gvc Holdings                             803.90       +4.24%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4452.50       +3.47%
Ocado Group                             2514.00       +2.74%
Standard Chartered                       392.25       -1.62%
Anglo American                          1878.70       -1.45%
Rio Tinto                               4664.00       -1.41%
Crh                                     2999.50       -1.23%
Pearson                                  579.20       -1.16%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           60.96      +11.57%
Equiniti Group                           119.50       +7.46%
Firstgroup                                41.79       +4.27%
Carnival                                1022.50       +3.79%
Pershing Square Holdings                2022.50       +3.72%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1145.00       -6.91%
Mitchells & Butlers                      158.60       -4.00%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1212.00       -3.81%
Calisen                                  160.60       -3.05%
Capital & Counties Properties            122.20       -3.02%

FTSE 350
AIM
Netscientific                             65.00     +845.45%
Heavitree Brewery                        305.00      +56.41%
Heavitree Brewery                        450.00      +38.46%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.14      +28.89%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        440.50      +19.38%
All Asia Asset Capital                     4.65      -14.68%
Quadrise Fuels International               3.25      -13.33%
CAP-XX                                     4.15      -10.75%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.91      -10.33%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.18       -9.76%

Overall Market
