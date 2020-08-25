StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded Entity Sonde Health had acquired voice-enabled survey and data acquisition platform NeuroLex Laboratories, for an undisclosed sum.

NeuroLex chief executive Jim Schwoebel would Sonde, a biomarker technology company, as its vice president, data and research.

PureTech Health said the transaction did not involve any financial participation from PureTech.


At 2:22pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -0.75p at 270.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com