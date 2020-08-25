StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store group SSP said it 'recognises shareholders' concerns' about executive pay after a significant number of investors voted against its remuneration report at its annual general meeting in February.
The company said that following the AGM it had sought further feedback from shareholders.
It said it understood that key areas of concern were the leaving arrangements for former chief executive Kate Swann and an increased salary and performance opportunity for new CEO Jonathan Davies.
'The background to the leaving arrangements for Kate Swann was very specific to the circumstances of the timing of her departure and handover to the new group CEO,' SSP said. 'However the committee recognises shareholders' concerns on these matters.'
SSP noted that it had recently imposed 'significant' salary reductions for all senior managers to save costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some 31% of its shareholders had in February voted against its remuneration report.
