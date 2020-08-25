StockMarketWire.com - Thor Mining said assay results from gossan rock chip sampling at its Pilbara Goldfield tenements in Western Australia state were 'highly encouraging'.
The results indicated the gossan was strongly anomalous for nickel over an entire 900 metres strike length, the company said.
Forty-nine rock chip samples were all anomalous for nickel with a peak value of 2,678 parts per million and an average of 1,397 ppm.
'These nickel and chromium assays are very encouraging, and well worth follow up programs,' executive chairman Mick Billing said.
'We appear to have a nickel bearing system of relatively impressive size, as indicated by the width and strike length, as currently known, and also by the relative consistency of the gossan samples along the gossan, and we look forward to testing this further."'
'The next phase of work will be to review existing geophysical data, and potentially additional geophysics, to provide definition of potential drill targets.'
'We also look forward eagerly to confirmatory gold assays from the stream sediment samples collected which contained visible gold in 17 of the 32 samples collected.'
At 2:55pm: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was 0p at 0.56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
