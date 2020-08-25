StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             4603.50       +6.27%
International Consolidated Airlines      205.35       +4.08%
Gvc Holdings                             801.50       +3.93%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4434.00       +3.04%
Ocado Group                             2509.50       +2.55%
Crh                                     2972.00       -2.14%
Anglo American                          1866.70       -2.08%
Pearson                                  575.40       -1.81%
Itv                                       61.68       -1.66%
British American Tobacco                2580.50       -1.51%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           58.93       +7.85%
Equiniti Group                           117.20       +5.40%
Tbc Bank Group                           915.00       +3.98%
Virgin Money UK                           93.05       +3.02%
Cairn Energy                             140.50       +3.01%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1143.00       -7.07%
Mitchells & Butlers                      157.70       -4.54%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1205.00       -4.37%
Shaftesbury                              495.40       -3.52%
Safestore Holdings                       744.50       -3.31%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           58.93       +7.85%
Aveva Group                             4603.50       +6.27%
Equiniti Group                           117.20       +5.40%
International Consolidated Airlines      205.35       +4.08%
Tbc Bank Group                           915.00       +3.98%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1143.00       -7.07%
Mitchells & Butlers                      157.70       -4.54%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1205.00       -4.37%
Shaftesbury                              495.40       -3.52%
Safestore Holdings                       744.50       -3.31%

AIM
Netscientific                             65.00     +845.45%
Heavitree Brewery                        305.00      +56.41%
Heavitree Brewery                        450.00      +38.46%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.14      +28.89%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        440.50      +19.38%
All Asia Asset Capital                     4.65      -14.68%
Caracal Energy Inc.                        1.15      -11.54%
Modern Water                               2.85      -10.94%
CAP-XX                                     4.15      -10.75%
Quadrise Fuels International               3.35      -10.67%

Overall Market
Netscientific                             65.00     +845.45%
Heavitree Brewery                        305.00      +56.41%
Heavitree Brewery                        450.00      +38.46%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.14      +28.89%
Arrow Global Group                        98.70      +23.53%
All Asia Asset Capital                     4.65      -14.68%
Caracal Energy Inc.                        1.15      -11.54%
Modern Water                               2.85      -10.94%
CAP-XX                                     4.15      -10.75%
Quadrise Fuels International               3.35      -10.67%