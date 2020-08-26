CA
27/08/2020 13:30 Balance of Payments
27/08/2020 13:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours
28/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly GDP
28/08/2020 13:30 GDP
31/08/2020 13:30 Industrial product & raw materials price indexes
CH
27/08/2020 06:45 GDP
28/08/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
31/08/2020 07:30 Retail Sales
CN
27/08/2020 04:00 Industrial Profit
31/08/2020 03:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
31/08/2020 03:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
DE
28/08/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
28/08/2020 07:00 Foreign trade price indices
31/08/2020 13:00 Provisional CPI
ES
28/08/2020 08:00 Retail Sales
31/08/2020 08:00 Flash CPI
EU
27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
28/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/08/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
28/08/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/08/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys
28/08/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/08/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
02/09/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
02/09/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/09/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
03/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
FR
27/08/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
27/08/2020 07:45 Industrial investment survey
27/08/2020 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
28/08/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI
28/08/2020 07:45 PPI
28/08/2020 07:45 Housing starts
28/08/2020 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
IE
28/08/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index
IT
27/08/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
28/08/2020 09:00 Business Confidence Survey
28/08/2020 09:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
28/08/2020 10:00 PPI
31/08/2020 09:00 GDP
31/08/2020 10:00 Provisional CPI
JP
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industry Index
27/08/2020 07:00 Revised Machine Tool Orders
28/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
28/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
28/08/2020 01:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics
31/08/2020 00:50 Preliminary retail sales
31/08/2020 00:50 Preliminary industrial production
31/08/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/08/2020 06:00 Housing starts
31/08/2020 06:00 Construction orders
31/08/2020 06:00 Consumer confidence survey
31/08/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y
01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
02/09/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
UK
27/08/2020 00:01 CBI Service Sector Survey
28/08/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/08/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
02/09/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
03/09/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
US
27/08/2020 13:30 Preliminary Corporate Profits
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales Index
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
27/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
28/08/2020 13:30 Advance International Trade in Goods
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income & Outlays
28/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/08/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/08/2020 14:45 ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
28/08/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
02/09/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
02/09/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
02/09/2020 19:00 Beige Book
03/09/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Unit Labor Costs q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Nonfarm Productivity q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
03/09/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
