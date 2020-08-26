StockMarketWire.com - Transport company Go-Ahead said it had been granted a two-year contract extension to Go-Ahead Singapore to continue operating around 450 buses in the Loyang region of the island.
The extension, granted by Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore, would begin in September 2021 and run until September 2023.
This followed the initial five-year contract which saw the company's entry into the Singapore bus market in September 2016.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: