StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had filed a submission seeking clearance of its KidneyIntelX product with the US Food and Drug Administration.
RenalytixAI announced in May that KidneyIntelX was granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA.
Clearance was now being sought for the intended use of KidneyIntelX, in conjunction with clinical evaluation, as an aid to further assess the risk of progressive decline in kidney function.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
