StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its Princess Cruises unit had cancelled its early 2021 world cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships.
The cancellations had come amid limitations with border and port access determined by government and health authorities and the continued uncertainty of airline travel.
'We share in the disappointment of this cancellation for guests of our world cruises because it's a pinnacle cruise vacation experience, booked by some of our most loyal guests,' said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
