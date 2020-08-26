StockMarketWire.com - Kropz, a plant nutrient feed minerals developer and explorer, reported narrower first-half losses on lower costs.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to $14.1m from $54.7m on-year as revenue rose to $19K from $3K.
Looking ahead, the company said it would need to raise further funds in the second half of 2021 for working capital purposes and to progress the Hinda project.
'However, there is no certainty that adequate funds will be available when needed and the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact on the ability of the group to raise the necessary funding,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: