StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment said Florida-based unit Accredited Surety & Casualty Company had entered into a program partnership with Surround Insurance Agency.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Surround would offer a starter pack of insurance coverages for urban professionals and Accredited would be the issuing carrier on behalf of Surround from August.
The program would initially launch in Massachusetts, with plans to then expand into Illinois and additional states.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
