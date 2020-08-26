StockMarketWire.com - Gold production, development company Hummingbird Resources swung to a profit in the first half of the year as rising gold prices boosted performance.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the company reported pre-tax profit of $23.7m, compared with a loss of $5.8m on-year as revenue increased to $92m from $67.1m.
The company sold 56,095 ounces of gold sold at an average price of US$1,621 an ounce (oz).
Looking ahead, annual guidance was maintained in the range of 110,000-to-125,000 oz at an all-in-sustaining cost of up to US$995 per oz.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
