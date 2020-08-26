StockMarketWire.com - Botswana-focused power company Tlou Energy said it had made planning progress on a proposed 66kV transmission line to connect its Lesedi project to the electricity grid.
The company's engineering consultant Mott MacDonald was now working on the implementation stage, which included a detailed design of the line and tender document preparation.
'The implementation stage is currently expected to be completed later this year, conditional on not experiencing undue delays outside Tlou's direct control,' Tlou said.
Following completion of the implementation work, the company said it would request tenders for construction of the transmission line and associated works.
'Subject to the receipt of acceptable tenders, available funding and on-the-ground access, the company plans to commence construction as soon as possible thereafter,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
