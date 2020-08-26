StockMarketWire.com - Data Science company Jaywing said it expected to report lower revenue this year as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hurt growth.
The company also announced the appointed of Caroline Ackroyd as chief financial officer with effect from 7th September 2020.
Ackroyd, currently CFO of Push Doctor, would report directly to Andrew Fryatt, chief executive officer.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, the company said it expected to report revenue of approximately £24.0m, down from £29.8m.
Post year-end, however, the company said it had continued to win new business and the April to June quarter had been profitable at an earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) level.
'Whilst there remains considerable uncertainty in markets generally, the company believes that it is well positioned to benefit as economic activity recovers,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:JWNG] Jaywing Plc share price was -0.2p at 2.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
