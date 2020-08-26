StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company Breedon said it would addressed concerns raised by the UK competition watchdog relating to its acquisition of assets from Cemex.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that Breedon's purchase of certain Cemex assets, completed on 31 July, raised competition concerns in the supply of building materials in some parts of the UK.
'While sufficient competition will remain in most areas, we are concerned that the deal could result in high prices and lower quality products in some areas where Breedon wouldn't face sufficient competition,' the CMA said in a report.
Breedon and Cemex were now required to address the CMA's concerns within five working days. If they are unable to do so, the merger would be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation.
At 8:07am: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was +0.3p at 77.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
