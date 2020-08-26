StockMarketWire.com - Energy developer and explorer Edenville Energy said its subsidiary Edenville International had entered into a four-year sales and marketing agreement with Dubai-based MarTek.
MarTek, a sister company to Infrastructure and Logistics Tanzania, would provide an anchor tenancy at Rukwa - the company's coal project in southwest Tanzania - of 3,000 tonnes per month of washed coal, increasing to 5,000 tonnes per month over the first 12 months.
'MarTek's purchase price for Rukwa coal, is the highest EITL has achieved to date and should provide the company with a healthy margin on tonnes sold,' the company said.
'Edenville International, MarTek and Infrastructure and Logistics Tanzania (ILTL) have agreed to focus on maximising production from Rukwa with a target of increasing capacity in the near term to circa 12,500 tonnes per month,' it added.
At 8:12am: [LON:EDL] Edenville Energy PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.06p
