StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D pharma hailed 'very promising' results from the clinical trial for its biotherapeutic candidate MRx0518 in combination with MSD's immune checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda, in heavily pre-treated patients with solid tumours.
In 12 patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, the combination of MRx0518 with Keytruda achieved a disease control rate of 42%, with five of 12 patients experiencing a clinically meaningful benefit from the combination, the company said.
'The disease control rate observed in part A of the study, at 42%, far exceeds the 10% threshold for success agreed with our partner MSD for the cohort expansion phase, boding well for the outcome of the ongoing Part B of the study,' the company said.
'Considering the advanced stage of disease of the patients in the study, end of line patients who have previously failed on a checkpoint inhibitor and have little to no remaining treatment options, these results are very promising,' it added.
Following successful completion of the part A safety phase, the part B cohort expansion phase of the trial was enrolling at multiple sites, and would assess the clinical benefit of the combination of MRx0518 and KEYTRUDA in addition to safety, in up to 30 additional patients per tumour type.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
