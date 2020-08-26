StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said it had partnered with eMusic to launch eMusicLive, a livestream platform for the live music industry to stage virtual concerts.
eMusicLive had been built to recreate the live experience and monetise the commercial opportunities of live gigs, bundling ticketing, music sales, merchandise and collectibles in a single web-based platform, the company said.
In the wake of Covid-19, the 'live music landscape has been forced to evolve and create new ways for artists to engage with music fans and recoup the income lost from ticket sales,' it added.
At 8:46am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.15p at 3.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: