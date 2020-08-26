StockMarketWire.com - Microfinance institution ASA International said loan collection efficiency continued to increase.
Collection efficiency in July remained in the mid-to-high 90s in eight operating countries, which in the aggregate represented more than 70% of the pre-tax profitability of all the group's country operations in 2019,' the company said.
Disbursements as percentage of collections were gradually increasing, but continued to be lower than collections in many operating countries, with the exception of Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zambia, it added.
As a result, the number of clients reduced by 10% to 2.3m, while outstanding loan portfolio reduced by 13% to $408.5m year-on-date on 31 July 2020.
'The group's 2020 half - year results, including an appropriate provision to reflect the impact of Covid-19, are scheduled to be announced on 22 September, by which time the government sanctioned moratorium on loan repayments in India will have been expired for 21 days,' the company said.
'This should provide the company, particularly in India, with more valuable information about the collection efficiency and the quality of the group's loan portfolio,' it added.
At 8:52am: [LON:ASAI] Asa International Group Plc Ord Gbp1 Wi share price was +2.5p at 155p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
