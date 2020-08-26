StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NatWest Group                            114.53       +2.40%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2794.00       +1.31%
British Land Company                     363.15       +1.30%
Aveva Group                             4705.50       +1.28%
Barclays                                 110.51       +1.26%
Relx                                    1706.75       -1.51%
Bae Systems                              531.10       -1.14%
Associated British Foods                2030.00       -1.12%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1976.50       -1.05%
London Stock Exchange Group             8814.00       -0.97%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      216.50      +10.63%
Inchcape                                 508.00       +5.22%
Dixons Carphone                           93.25       +4.54%
Wh Smith                                1090.00       +4.51%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             332.00       +3.75%
Signature Aviation                       257.40       -3.92%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1080.00       -2.70%
Pz Cussons                               199.20       -2.35%
Calisen                                  162.58       -2.12%
Puretech Health                          266.25       -1.75%

FTSE 350
AIM
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                     100.45      +28.13%
Escape Hunt                                9.00      +20.00%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.17      +12.90%
Eqtec  Ord Eur0.001                        0.68      +10.57%
Primorus Investments                       3.15      +10.53%
Vela Technologies                          0.04      -46.43%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.72      -19.44%
Pebble Beach Systems Group                10.75      -18.87%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.21      -12.50%
Fastforward Innovations                   10.85      -12.32%

Overall Market
