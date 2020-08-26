StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Emmerson said results from a study for its Khemisset potash project in Morocco, provided 'measurable and verifiable confirmation' of the significant benefits that the project would deliver.
The study showed a number of benefits that construction of the project would bring, including job creation, higher growth and additional tax contribution.
'A total of 2,385 direct and indirect jobs will be created during the construction of the project. Once fully operational a total of 1,500 jobs ... and the company is targeting to fill 90% of roles at the mine with employees living within Khemisset and the surrounding communes,' the company said.
'The additional tax contributions resulting from the project represent an estimated 176% of tax revenues generated locally, 5.1% regionally and almost 1% nationally,' it added.
At 9:10am: [LON:EML] Emmerson Plc share price was +0.1p at 4.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
