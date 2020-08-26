StockMarketWire.com - Cadence Minerals said the DEV Mineraco's Cadence and its investors, Indo Sino, had continued a 'constructive' talks over the negotiation of the settlement terms as proposed by the bank creditors.
Upon completion of a settlement agreement, Cadence would be able to progress with its initial investment in the Amapa project in Brazil.
Cadence would hold a 20% stake in the Amapa iron ore project through its joint venture company, which would own 99.9% of DEV Mineraco.
At 9:51am: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was -0.9p at 11.95p
