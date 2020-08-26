StockMarketWire.com - Iodine manufacturer Iofina said it had continued 'positive' progress regarding debt refinancing with a new USA lender.
The transaction was in the final legal documentation phase, and general terms would include a term loan as well as a revolving line of credit, allowing Iofina to fully pay current debt holders, the company said.
'The company and its new lender are both pushing to complete this transaction as soon as practically possible,' it added.
At 9:55am: [LON:IOF] Iofina PLC share price was +1.25p at 16.75p
