StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zenith Energy said BCRA Credit Rating Agency had assigned it a 'B-' with stable outlook long-term debt issuer credit rating.
'We are very pleased to have received an additional credit rating from an established European credit rating agency,' chief executive Andrea Cattaneo said.
'This rating is expected to help the company successfully distribute its debt instruments to fund our ambitious asset acquisition and development programme in Africa.'
At 9:58am: [LON:ZEN] Zenith Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 0.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
