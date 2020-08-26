FTSE 100 Aveva Group 4799.50 +3.30% Taylor Wimpey 120.18 +2.02% Smurfit Kappa Group 2810.00 +1.89% Persimmon 2697.00 +1.77% British Land Company 364.70 +1.73% Polymetal International 1925.00 -1.38% London Stock Exchange Group 8793.00 -1.20% Itv 59.92 -1.19% Bae Systems 531.50 -1.06% Associated British Foods 2032.00 -1.02% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 224.00 +14.46% Inchcape 510.25 +5.69% Go-Ahead Group 680.00 +4.62% Wh Smith 1087.00 +4.22% Watches Of Switzerland Group 333.25 +4.14% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1072.50 -3.38% Clarkson 2355.00 -2.89% Signature Aviation 260.70 -2.69% Equiniti Group 114.20 -2.56% Pz Cussons 199.80 -2.06% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 224.00 +14.46% Inchcape 510.25 +5.69% Go-Ahead Group 680.00 +4.62% Wh Smith 1087.00 +4.22% Watches Of Switzerland Group 333.25 +4.14% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1072.50 -3.38% Clarkson 2355.00 -2.89% Signature Aviation 260.70 -2.69% Equiniti Group 114.20 -2.56% Pz Cussons 199.80 -2.06% AIM 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 104.25 +32.97% Escape Hunt 9.00 +20.00% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 13.25 +13.73% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.13 +13.04% Applied Graphene Materials 41.00 +10.81% Vela Technologies 0.04 -46.43% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.72 -19.44% Pebble Beach Systems Group 10.75 -18.87% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.20 -18.75% Integumen Ord 1p 3.75 -13.39% Overall Market 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 104.25 +32.97% Escape Hunt 9.00 +20.00% Provident Financial 224.00 +14.46% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 13.25 +13.73% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.13 +13.04% Vela Technologies 0.04 -46.43% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.72 -19.44% Pebble Beach Systems Group 10.75 -18.87% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.20 -18.75% Integumen Ord 1p 3.75 -13.39%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -