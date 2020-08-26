StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             4799.50       +3.30%
Taylor Wimpey                            120.18       +2.02%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2810.00       +1.89%
Persimmon                               2697.00       +1.77%
British Land Company                     364.70       +1.73%
Polymetal International                 1925.00       -1.38%
London Stock Exchange Group             8793.00       -1.20%
Itv                                       59.92       -1.19%
Bae Systems                              531.50       -1.06%
Associated British Foods                2032.00       -1.02%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      224.00      +14.46%
Inchcape                                 510.25       +5.69%
Go-Ahead Group                           680.00       +4.62%
Wh Smith                                1087.00       +4.22%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             333.25       +4.14%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1072.50       -3.38%
Clarkson                                2355.00       -2.89%
Signature Aviation                       260.70       -2.69%
Equiniti Group                           114.20       -2.56%
Pz Cussons                               199.80       -2.06%

FTSE 350
AIM
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                     104.25      +32.97%
Escape Hunt                                9.00      +20.00%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 13.25      +13.73%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.13      +13.04%
Applied Graphene Materials                41.00      +10.81%
Vela Technologies                          0.04      -46.43%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.72      -19.44%
Pebble Beach Systems Group                10.75      -18.87%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.20      -18.75%
Integumen  Ord 1p                          3.75      -13.39%

Overall Market
