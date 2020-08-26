StockMarketWire.com - Investment company FastForward Innovations swung to an annual loss as it reported an investment loss.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a loss of £5m compared with a profit of £1.4m on-year as net assets fell to £14.2m from £19m on-year, and fell to 8.82p on a per-share basis from 11.81p.
The company reported an investment loss of £3.9m, compared with an income of £2.4m last year.
Looking ahead, the company said that with 'the potential listings of EMMAC and Yooma the liquidity of our portfolio is becoming more balanced than ever before and is reflective of the new investment strategy adopted in July.'
At 10:07am: [LON:FFWD] Fastforward Innovations Ltd share price was -1.28p at 11.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: