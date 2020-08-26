StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             4839.00       +4.15%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2812.00       +1.96%
Gvc Holdings                             816.20       +1.95%
Land Securities Group                    583.65       +1.86%
British Land Company                     364.85       +1.77%
Itv                                       59.28       -2.24%
Bae Systems                              527.70       -1.77%
London Stock Exchange Group             8750.00       -1.69%
Diageo                                  2570.00       -1.15%
HSBC Holdings                            330.93       -1.14%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      230.40      +17.73%
Go-Ahead Group                           687.50       +5.77%
Inchcape                                 509.00       +5.43%
William Hill                             167.35       +4.46%
Grafton Group                            741.50       +4.29%
Equiniti Group                           112.30       -4.18%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1072.50       -3.38%
Signature Aviation                       260.40       -2.80%
Petrofac Limited                         163.70       -2.50%
Clarkson                                2365.00       -2.47%

FTSE 350
Provident Financial                      230.40      +17.73%
Go-Ahead Group                           687.50       +5.77%
Inchcape                                 509.00       +5.43%
William Hill                             167.35       +4.46%
Grafton Group                            741.50       +4.29%
Equiniti Group                           112.30       -4.18%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1072.50       -3.38%
Signature Aviation                       260.40       -2.80%
Petrofac Limited                         163.70       -2.50%
Clarkson                                2365.00       -2.47%

AIM
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                     102.50      +30.74%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 13.75      +18.03%
Applied Graphene Materials                43.50      +17.57%
Escape Hunt                                8.75      +16.67%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.13      +13.04%
Vela Technologies                          0.05      -28.57%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.68      -25.00%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.19      -20.83%
Pebble Beach Systems Group                11.10      -16.23%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.12      -15.52%

Overall Market
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                     102.50      +30.74%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 13.75      +18.03%
Provident Financial                      230.40      +17.73%
Applied Graphene Materials                43.50      +17.57%
Escape Hunt                                8.75      +16.67%
Vela Technologies                          0.05      -28.57%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.68      -25.00%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.19      -20.83%
Pebble Beach Systems Group                11.10      -16.23%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.12      -15.52%