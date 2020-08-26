StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said it had sold part of its stake in founded entity and central nervous system disorder focused Karuna Therapeutics for around $100m.
PureTech said it would continue to hold 12.8% of Karuna and had right to royalty payments on sales of any commercialised product covered by a license granted by PureTech to Karuna.
Separately, PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity and liver cancer focused Vor Biopharma had appointed John King as its chief commercial officer.
King was joining from Ra Pharma, recently acquired by UCB, where he also was the chief commercial officer. Previously, he was vice president the US neurology division of Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
At 1:16pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was +2.75p at 273.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: