StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused energy company Kibo Energy said it was making progress on the development of its Benga and Baobab power projects in Mozambique.
The company said a a supply agreement was being targeted for Benga that would deliver around 150 megawatts to Mozambique utility Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM).
For Baobab, meanwhile, the company said it had a a binding term sheet with Baobab Resources to supply around 200MW to Baobab's Tete steel and vandium project.
A grid impact assessment and integration study on Benga had been completed and submitted to EDM, while a technical and financial feasibility review of Baobab had been completed.
'We are extremely pleased with the progress being made in Mozambique, which will eventually culminate in at least two power purchase agreements totalling around 350 - 400 MW,' chief executive Louis Coetzee said.
'Our development options currently remain open as to whether we construct one power plant to fulfil both supply agreements or two separate plants to service Baobab and EDM independently and we look forward to finalizing the integration study to better assess and define the optimal approach in this regard.'
'Either way both agreements will continue to progress at pace, unencumbered by the other, so that we can realise meaningful value for our shareholders and our power clients.'
At 1:32pm: [LON:KIBO] Kibo Mining share price was 0p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: