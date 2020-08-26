StockMarketWire.com - Cadence Minerals welcomed news that Hastings Technology Metals, its joint venture partner at the Yangibana rare earth project in Western Australia was raising A$20.7m from a share issue.

Hastings had received firm commitments to raise A$14.6m at A$0.125 each, with an additional $3.1m to be raised via a conditional placement and $3.0m from a share purchase plan.

'Strong interest has been received from existing shareholders and new institutional and sophisticated investors, resulting in a significantly over subscribed placement,' Cadence said.


At 1:56pm: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was -1.05p at 11.8p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com