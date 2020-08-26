StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Aveva Group                             5030.00       +8.27%
Melrose Industries                       105.03       +3.22%
Johnson Matthey                         2438.00       +2.87%
Jd Sports Fashion                        709.50       +2.62%
M&G                                      175.23       +2.41%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     251.60       -2.18%
Bae Systems                              525.90       -2.10%
Itv                                       59.38       -2.08%
National Grid                            859.20       -1.63%
Diageo                                  2560.75       -1.51%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      232.50      +18.80%
Wh Smith                                1127.00       +8.05%
William Hill                             169.78       +5.98%
Inchcape                                 508.00       +5.22%
Travis Perkins                          1259.50       +4.61%
Signature Aviation                       258.40       -3.55%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1072.50       -3.38%
Ascential                                297.20       -3.19%
Energean                                 571.45       -2.90%
Network International Holdings           391.10       -2.81%

FTSE 350
Provident Financial                      232.50      +18.80%
Aveva Group                             5030.00       +8.27%
Wh Smith                                1127.00       +8.05%
William Hill                             169.78       +5.98%
Inchcape                                 508.00       +5.22%
Signature Aviation                       258.40       -3.55%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1072.50       -3.38%
Ascential                                297.20       -3.19%
Energean                                 571.45       -2.90%
Network International Holdings           391.10       -2.81%

AIM
Rurelec                                    1.55      +37.78%
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                      99.95      +27.49%
All Asia Asset Capital                     5.85      +21.88%
Applied Graphene Materials                43.50      +17.57%
Non-standard Finance                       5.76      +17.55%
Vela Technologies                          0.05      -28.57%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.68      -25.00%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.19      -20.83%
Pebble Beach Systems Group                11.35      -14.34%
Hydrogen Group                            24.50      -14.04%

