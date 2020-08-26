FTSE 100 Aveva Group 5030.00 +8.27% Melrose Industries 105.03 +3.22% Johnson Matthey 2438.00 +2.87% Jd Sports Fashion 709.50 +2.62% M&G 175.23 +2.41% Rolls-Royce Holdings 251.60 -2.18% Bae Systems 525.90 -2.10% Itv 59.38 -2.08% National Grid 859.20 -1.63% Diageo 2560.75 -1.51% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 232.50 +18.80% Wh Smith 1127.00 +8.05% William Hill 169.78 +5.98% Inchcape 508.00 +5.22% Travis Perkins 1259.50 +4.61% Signature Aviation 258.40 -3.55% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1072.50 -3.38% Ascential 297.20 -3.19% Energean 571.45 -2.90% Network International Holdings 391.10 -2.81% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 232.50 +18.80% Aveva Group 5030.00 +8.27% Wh Smith 1127.00 +8.05% William Hill 169.78 +5.98% Inchcape 508.00 +5.22% Signature Aviation 258.40 -3.55% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1072.50 -3.38% Ascential 297.20 -3.19% Energean 571.45 -2.90% Network International Holdings 391.10 -2.81% AIM Rurelec 1.55 +37.78% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 99.95 +27.49% All Asia Asset Capital 5.85 +21.88% Applied Graphene Materials 43.50 +17.57% Non-standard Finance 5.76 +17.55% Vela Technologies 0.05 -28.57% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.68 -25.00% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.19 -20.83% Pebble Beach Systems Group 11.35 -14.34% Hydrogen Group 24.50 -14.04% Overall Market Rurelec 1.55 +37.78% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 99.95 +27.49% All Asia Asset Capital 5.85 +21.88% Provident Financial 232.50 +18.80% Applied Graphene Materials 43.50 +17.57% Delta Air Lines Inc Delta Air Lines 28.50 -47.20% Vela Technologies 0.05 -28.57% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.68 -25.00% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.19 -20.83% Pebble Beach Systems Group 11.35 -14.34%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -