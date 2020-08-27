Interim Result
28/08/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
28/08/2020 Cathay International Holdings Ltd (CTI)
28/08/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
28/08/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
28/08/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
Final Result
28/08/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
AGM / EGM
28/08/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
28/08/2020 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)
28/08/2020 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
28/08/2020 Distil PLC (DIS)
28/08/2020 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
Ex-Dividend
28/08/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
28/08/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
28/08/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
28/08/2020 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
28/08/2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
28/08/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
28/08/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
28/08/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
28/08/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
28/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
28/08/2020 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
28/08/2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
28/08/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
28/08/2020 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
28/08/2020 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
28/08/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
28/08/2020 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
28/08/2020 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
28/08/2020 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
28/08/2020 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
28/08/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
28/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
28/08/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
28/08/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/08/2020 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
28/08/2020 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
