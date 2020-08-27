CA
27/08/2020 13:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours
27/08/2020 13:30 Balance of Payments
CH
27/08/2020 06:45 GDP
CN
27/08/2020 04:00 Industrial Profit
EU
27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
FR
27/08/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
27/08/2020 07:45 Industrial investment survey
27/08/2020 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
IT
27/08/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
JP
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industry Index
27/08/2020 07:00 Revised Machine Tool Orders
UK
27/08/2020 00:01 CBI Service Sector Survey
US
27/08/2020 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Preliminary Corporate Profits
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales Index
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
27/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
