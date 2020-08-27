Diploma sees signs of recovery in performance following virus impact in 3Q
StockMarketWire.com - Technical products and services provider Diploma said performance started to recover following coronavirus-led weakness in the third quarter of the year. The group's third quarter, running from April to June 2020, was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with revenues down 12% on a reported basis and down 21% on an underlying basis. But performance started to recover in June and had continued into the fourth quarter, with revenues steadily improving in July, down 4% on a reported basis and down 10% on an underlying basis, the company said. 'Whilst the outlook for the virus remains uncertain, we are trading in line with expectations and are confident about the group's growth prospects,' the company said. For the year ending 30 September 2020, adjusted operating profit for the full year was expected to be in line with market expectations, it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com