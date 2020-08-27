StockMarketWire.com - Software company Sopheon recorded first-half revenue of $13.9m - an increase on 2019 despite headwinds from the pandemic.
Its half-year report recorded earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation of $2.6m, down slightly on 2019. However, its net cash position improved to $21.9m, up from $18.7m.
Total pipeline value and activity during the period saw four $1m-plus orders signed, with the value of new customer sales bookings doubling year on year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
