StockMarketWire.com - Gaming content developer and licensor Gaming Realms said it had secured its first multi-state direct-integration agreement with its existing partner Rush Street Interactive as it continues to focus on increasing its presence in the US.
Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Gaming Realms' Slingo Originals content would now be directly integrated into RSI's platform, eliminating the need for a distribution partner, the company said.
This direct integration with RSI for all US markets, including any future markets the parties may decide to enter into together, was set not only to 'strengthen the relationship between RSI and Gaming Realms, but to offer a stronger user experience and also enhanced margins for the group,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: