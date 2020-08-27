StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company PureTech Health generated $245m of cash in the first half of 2020 through the sales of stakes in subsidiaries.
Its H1 income after tax of $123.7m was nearly four times the level recorded in the first half of 2019.
The company cited 'strong regulatory, clinical and financial momentum' across its businesses and pipeline, including three regulatory approvals for new drugs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
