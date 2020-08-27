StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said it was extending its pause of operations in Australia through December owing to the continued progression of COVID-19.
Carnival's Princess Cruises would extend its pause in cruise operations in Australia through December 12, 2020.
P&O Cruises Australia was extending its rolling pause in operations from Australia to 2 December this year.
Carnival Cruise Line also said was extending its pause in departures from Australia through 2 December 2020 for Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor.
Carnival had previously announced pauses through 29 October and was now notifying guests and travel agents about these new cancellations, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: