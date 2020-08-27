StockMarketWire.com - Professional services firm FRP Advisory reported a sharp jump in profit on higher revenue as the company roped in new members and fee earners.
For the year ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax profit was £2.9m, up from £4K on-year, as revenue rose 16.3% to £63.2m.
This growth was 'enabled by new team members and fee earners joining the business, and the continued hard work of the whole of the FRP team,' the company said.
The company declared a dividend of 0.66p per share.
'With a significant and growing market share, FRP is well placed to service increasing levels of restructuring assignments in the UK, both on increasingly high profile, complex cases and across regional businesses through our national network,' the company said.
At 8:51am: [LON:FRP] Frp Advisory Group PLC share price was -6.5p at 124.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
